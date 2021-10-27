HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $283.00 at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.86.
NYSE:HCA opened at $241.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
