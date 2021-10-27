HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $283.00 at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $241.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.