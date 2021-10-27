HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.86.

HCA opened at $241.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

