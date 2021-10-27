Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYACU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,174. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

