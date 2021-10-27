Haverford Trust Co. Sells 2,718 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $34,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

