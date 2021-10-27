Haverford Trust Co. Has $227.51 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,713. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $359.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

