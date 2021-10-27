Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.50, but opened at $91.50. Hasbro shares last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 15,291 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.