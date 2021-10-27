Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

