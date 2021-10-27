Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37, RTT News reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 59,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
