Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37, RTT News reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 59,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

