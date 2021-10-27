HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 2,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

