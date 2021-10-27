Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanmi Financial updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

