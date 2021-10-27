GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.58 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $825,510.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00074239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00102714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,742.14 or 0.99970830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.88 or 0.06889226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002689 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

