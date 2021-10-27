Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

