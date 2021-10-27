Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$34.98 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$21.37 and a 1 year high of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

