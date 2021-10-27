Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. 138,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.