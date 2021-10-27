Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE APAM traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 24,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

