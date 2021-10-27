Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 111,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,273. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

