Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 22,341 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $206.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,708. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.