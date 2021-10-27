Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

