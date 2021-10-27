Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 73,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

