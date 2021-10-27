GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 5.3%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 1,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,925,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,963 shares valued at $38,012,214. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

