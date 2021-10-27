Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $86,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,018.8% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 524,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 495,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

