Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,682,731 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $90,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 639.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

