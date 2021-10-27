Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $82.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $82,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

