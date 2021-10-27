Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $88,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

