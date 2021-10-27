GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOCO. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

