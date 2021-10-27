GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

