Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 1,710.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GOBI stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Gobi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOBI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.