Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Globis Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.25% of Globis Acquisition worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLAQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 3,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

