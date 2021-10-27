Gifto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.66 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00049679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00208608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00098380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

