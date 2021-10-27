Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ROCK stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 556,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

