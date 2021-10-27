German American Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,100. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in German American Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

