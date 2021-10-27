Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

