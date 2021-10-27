Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of NetScout Systems worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

