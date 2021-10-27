Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

SGRY stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.