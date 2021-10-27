Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,004 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $38,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

