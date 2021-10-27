Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gentherm stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

