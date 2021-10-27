General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. 370,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.