General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

GE opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

