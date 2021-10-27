Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC opened at $472.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $479.15. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

