Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.