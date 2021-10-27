Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY21 guidance to $5.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $12.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

