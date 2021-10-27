Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 3.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.68% of Garmin worth $188,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 79,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Garmin by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $12.26 on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. 38,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,135. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

