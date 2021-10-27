Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $701,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

