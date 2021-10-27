Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 192.20 ($2.51), with a volume of 137090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.47. The company has a market capitalization of £213.44 million and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

