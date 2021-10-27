FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $206.82 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

