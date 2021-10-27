FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sands China Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
Sands China Company Profile
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
