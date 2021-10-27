FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sands China Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

