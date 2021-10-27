FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $12.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

