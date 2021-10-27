FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

OMF stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

