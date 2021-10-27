FY2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

MKTX stock opened at $404.54 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.