FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Boosted by Analyst

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HLAN opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

